Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $164,559,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $61,445,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,084,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,819 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 688,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $39,744,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

