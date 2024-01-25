Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.49 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

