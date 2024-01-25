Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $226,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

TAN stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

