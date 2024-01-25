Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $240,000 in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DY shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

