Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 10,025 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 25.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,344,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $3,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on QS. HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 641,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,198 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
QuantumScape Price Performance
NYSE:QS opened at $6.64 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.