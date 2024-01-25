Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $120,000 Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,762 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Up 1.7 %

First Foundation stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush downgraded First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Foundation

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.