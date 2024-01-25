Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $502.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.