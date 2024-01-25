Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.