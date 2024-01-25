Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) PT Raised to $10.50

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 270.91%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $41,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $41,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

