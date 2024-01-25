EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $144.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.