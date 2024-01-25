ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $703.65

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 703.65 ($8.94) and traded as high as GBX 803.70 ($10.21). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 799.80 ($10.16), with a volume of 559 shares.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 763.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 703.65.

