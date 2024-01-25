Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

Eurocell Stock Performance

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £142.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,159.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eurocell has a 1 year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.88 ($2.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eurocell news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 100,000 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($137,229.99). In other Eurocell news, insider Michael Scott sold 67,582 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £79,746.76 ($101,330.06). Also, insider Derek Mapp acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($137,229.99). 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

