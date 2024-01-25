Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 1,835.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,446,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,862,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 294,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 146,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 123,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

EVLO opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $23.20.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.68.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

