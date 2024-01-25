Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.