Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.36.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

