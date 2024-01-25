FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $434.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDS
Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FactSet Research Systems Price Performance
NYSE FDS opened at $470.92 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $478.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.79.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FactSet Research Systems
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.