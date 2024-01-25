Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.76. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 51,356 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $70.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 74.24% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmer Bros. news, Director David Pace acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,080.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

