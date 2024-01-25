FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Trading Up 9%

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) shares rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 27,695,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 20,147,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
FaZe Trading Up 9.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. FaZe had a negative return on equity of 164.28% and a negative net margin of 94.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FaZe
FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.
