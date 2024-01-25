FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Trading Up 9%

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) shares rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 27,695,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 20,147,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

FaZe Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get FaZe alerts:

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. FaZe had a negative return on equity of 164.28% and a negative net margin of 94.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FaZe

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAZE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FaZe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FaZe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FaZe by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FaZe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of FaZe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. 23.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FaZe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FaZe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.