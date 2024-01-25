F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.20

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.55). F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.54), with a volume of 802,696 shares changing hands.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.20.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Company Profile
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than F&C Commercial Property Trust
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.