FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 598 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 598 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 214,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,236,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $316.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

