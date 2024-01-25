FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,044 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 176.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $33,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $22,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $10,933,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 12.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,206,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,571,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,828. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

