FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $141,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

