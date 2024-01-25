Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FHI

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,584,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,601,000 after buying an additional 533,083 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.