Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

