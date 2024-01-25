Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

