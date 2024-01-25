Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,086 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NOV were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NOV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

NOV Trading Up 4.0 %

NOV opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.78. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

