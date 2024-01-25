Financial Analysis: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) vs. Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -42.62% -14.08% -7.67% Integral Ad Science 1.87% 1.01% 0.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Health Catalyst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Health Catalyst and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $276.24 million 1.97 -$137.40 million ($2.23) -4.25 Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 5.93 $15.37 million $0.05 306.66

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 5 8 0 2.62 Integral Ad Science 0 3 9 1 2.85

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $13.42, suggesting a potential upside of 41.68%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $19.68, suggesting a potential upside of 28.39%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Health Catalyst on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It also provides services expertise, which include data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

