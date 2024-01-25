Financial Comparison: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) vs. Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CF Bankshares and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 1 5 2 0 2.13

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.44, suggesting a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 16.69% 11.96% 0.90% Valley National Bancorp 18.93% 9.82% 1.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CF Bankshares and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $70.97 million 1.62 $18.16 million $2.68 8.13 Valley National Bancorp $2.18 billion 2.51 $568.85 million $1.16 9.31

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CF Bankshares pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CF Bankshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats CF Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for various retirement plans. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

