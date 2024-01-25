Financial Review: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Microsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alkami Technology and Microsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 3 8 0 2.73 Microsoft 0 3 36 0 2.92

Valuation and Earnings

Alkami Technology presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.49%. Microsoft has a consensus price target of $403.16, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Alkami Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Microsoft.

This table compares Alkami Technology and Microsoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $204.27 million 11.27 -$58.60 million ($0.58) -41.62 Microsoft $211.92 billion 14.12 $72.36 billion $10.33 38.97

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -22.13% -18.55% -12.58% Microsoft 35.31% 38.79% 19.48%

Risk and Volatility

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microsoft beats Alkami Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, and super-regional credit unions and banks. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services. This segment also provides LinkedIn; and dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, power apps, and power automate; and on-premises ERP and CRM applications. The Intelligent Cloud segment offers server products and cloud services, such as azure and other cloud services; SQL and windows server, visual studio, system center, and related client access licenses, as well as nuance and GitHub; and enterprise services including enterprise support services, industry solutions, and nuance professional services. The More Personal Computing segment offers Windows, including windows OEM licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows commercial comprising volume licensing of the Windows operating system, windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; and windows Internet of Things; and devices, such as surface, HoloLens, and PC accessories. Additionally, this segment provides gaming, which includes Xbox hardware and content, and first- and third-party content; Xbox game pass and other subscriptions, cloud gaming, advertising, third-party disc royalties, and other cloud services; and search and news advertising, which includes Bing, Microsoft News and Edge, and third-party affiliates. The company sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

