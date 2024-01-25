First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Trading Down 1%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 1,981 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDEV. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 2,704.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 992.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

