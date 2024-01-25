First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.18

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $22.96. First United shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 11,325 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First United in a report on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First United Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.86.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. First United had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First United Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First United Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of First United by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

