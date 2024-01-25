Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

