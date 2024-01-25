flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s previous close.

flyExclusive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of flyExclusive stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. flyExclusive has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in flyExclusive stock. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of flyExclusive at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services.

Further Reading

