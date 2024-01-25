FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.96

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.96 and traded as high as $19.85. FONAR shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 14,907 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FONR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 7.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FONAR by 38,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FONAR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 300.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

