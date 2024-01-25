Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.77, but opened at $38.73. Forestar Group shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 54,810 shares.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $32,977.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $729,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $494,922. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15.

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.