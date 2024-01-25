Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.59. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.