Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5,480.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

FCPT stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

