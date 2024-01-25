Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV) Trading Up 3.3%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Frontier Investment by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,151,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Investment by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

