Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV) Trading Up 3.3%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
Frontier Investment Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.
Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Investment
Frontier Investment Company Profile
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Investment
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.