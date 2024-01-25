FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of FTAI Aviation worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

