Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $45.21.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
