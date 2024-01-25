Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GLPG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Stock Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 417,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 130.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 7.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.