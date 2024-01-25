GATX (NYSE:GATX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $118.64, but opened at $127.94. GATX shares last traded at $127.75, with a volume of 42,763 shares.

The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Insider Activity

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in GATX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

