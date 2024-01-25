Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $99.59 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

