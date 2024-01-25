Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

