Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.40. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 218,881 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Globus Maritime Trading Up 3.2 %
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
