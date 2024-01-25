GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GMS by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMS opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.77. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.77.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

