Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Down 1.7%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 12,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 50,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOOD shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOOD
Goodfood Market Stock Performance
About Goodfood Market
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfood Market
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.