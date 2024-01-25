Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Down 1.7%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 12,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 50,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOOD shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

About Goodfood Market

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

