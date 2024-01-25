Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Shares Down 1.6%

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 207,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 477,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRRR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.
