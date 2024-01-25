Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.89

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.89 and traded as high as $33.44. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 69,494 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

