Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.24

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.24 and traded as high as C$43.61. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.60, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on GCG. CIBC lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$119.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.24.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.61 million during the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 229.17% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.8190789 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

