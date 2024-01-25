Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.47.

Shares of HAL opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

